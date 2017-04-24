Bill Grun, of Doylestown, Pennsylvani...

Bill Grun, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to ride in the fire truck and sound the siren.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Bill Grun of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to fulfill his lifelong firefighting dreams on Monday by riding in a Doylestown Fire Company fire engine and, of course, sounding the siren. His residence, Wesley Enhanced Living, surprised him with the birthday celebration as part of their WEL Wishes program, designed to help their residents fulfill lifelong aspirations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Apr 20 Mark wirsner 866
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar '17 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... (Oct '16) Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC