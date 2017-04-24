Bill Grun, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to ride in the fire truck and sound the siren.
Bill Grun of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, got to fulfill his lifelong firefighting dreams on Monday by riding in a Doylestown Fire Company fire engine and, of course, sounding the siren. His residence, Wesley Enhanced Living, surprised him with the birthday celebration as part of their WEL Wishes program, designed to help their residents fulfill lifelong aspirations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Mark wirsner
|866
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC