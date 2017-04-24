Monroe County borough passes LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance
Stroudsburg's new ordinance passed in a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it the first nondiscrimination ordinance in Monroe County to include LGBT protections. The ordinance establishes a Human Relations Commission that would ensure opportunities for employment, housing, public accommodations and equal access to postsecondary education "regardless of race, color, sex, height, religion, ancestry, genetic information, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, use of guide or support animals or mechanical aids."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Mark wirsner
|866
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC