Monroe County borough passes LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance

Stroudsburg's new ordinance passed in a 4-3 vote Tuesday, making it the first nondiscrimination ordinance in Monroe County to include LGBT protections. The ordinance establishes a Human Relations Commission that would ensure opportunities for employment, housing, public accommodations and equal access to postsecondary education "regardless of race, color, sex, height, religion, ancestry, genetic information, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, marital status, age, mental or physical disability, use of guide or support animals or mechanical aids."

