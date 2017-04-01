Man reportedly barricaded in Whitehal...

Man reportedly barricaded in Whitehall apartment prompts evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Morning Call

Police from several jurisdictions, including crisis negotiators and officers in camouflage, converged on a Whitehall Township apartment building Saturday for a man who had reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment. Residents of the building on the 1200 block of Broad Street in the Fullerton neighborhood were evacuated from their homes Saturday afternoon and police vehicles, including an armored truck, crowded the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 26 min RamapoU 852
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar 20 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bucks County was issued at April 06 at 3:27PM EDT

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC