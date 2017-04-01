Man reportedly barricaded in Whitehall apartment prompts evacuation

Police from several jurisdictions, including crisis negotiators and officers in camouflage, converged on a Whitehall Township apartment building Saturday for a man who had reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment. Residents of the building on the 1200 block of Broad Street in the Fullerton neighborhood were evacuated from their homes Saturday afternoon and police vehicles, including an armored truck, crowded the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.