Man reportedly barricaded in Whitehall apartment prompts evacuation
Police from several jurisdictions, including crisis negotiators and officers in camouflage, converged on a Whitehall Township apartment building Saturday for a man who had reportedly barricaded himself in an apartment. Residents of the building on the 1200 block of Broad Street in the Fullerton neighborhood were evacuated from their homes Saturday afternoon and police vehicles, including an armored truck, crowded the street.
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|26 min
|RamapoU
|852
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar 20
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
