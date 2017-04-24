FBI arrests "Straw Hat Bandit" for 11...

FBI arrests "Straw Hat Bandit" for 11 suburban bank robberies

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Philly.com

Federal authorities arrested a 57-year-old Bucks County man Thursday accused in a four year, half-million-dollar run of bank robberies that earned him the nickname the "Straw Hat Bandit." Prosecutors allege Richard Boyle, of Doylestown, donned distinctive disguises including a straw hat, makeshift masks of fabric that covered all but his eyes and at times sunglasses to commit 11 robberies in Montgomery and Bucks Counties between 2012 and 2016.

