Brothers wives' give birth at same hospital within 18 hours
The Intelligencer says the coincidences don't end there. Brothers Matthew and Michael Klenk were both born at what's now Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, and both are music teachers in the North Penn School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Mark wirsner
|865
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar 20
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC