Bank robber the 'Straw Hat Bandit' is arrested by FBI
Serial bank robber dubbed the 'Straw Hat Bandit' is arrested by FBI agents for 'holding up 11 Pennsylvania banks and stealing $500,000' A convicted bank robber, dubbed the 'Straw Hat Bandit', has been arrested again on suspicion of being responsible for a recent string of Pennsylvania bank robberies. Richard Boyle, who was convicted in 2008 of holding up eight banks, was arrested on similar charges by federal agents on Thursday.
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|Mark wirsner
|866
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
