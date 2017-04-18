Bank robber the 'Straw Hat Bandit' is arrested by FBI

Serial bank robber dubbed the 'Straw Hat Bandit' is arrested by FBI agents for 'holding up 11 Pennsylvania banks and stealing $500,000' A convicted bank robber, dubbed the 'Straw Hat Bandit', has been arrested again on suspicion of being responsible for a recent string of Pennsylvania bank robberies. Richard Boyle, who was convicted in 2008 of holding up eight banks, was arrested on similar charges by federal agents on Thursday.

