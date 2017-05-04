After a 2-year-old's tragic death, a father's plea for gun safety
In September, two-year-old Benjamin Smith picked up his father's loaded handgun in a bedroom of their Bucks County home, then accidentally pulled the trigger. "I watched my little boy's life leave his body as I frantically tried to bring him back," his father, Nicholas Wyllie said Thursday, choking back tears as he recalled the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|MickMan
|878
|Hey
|May 3
|Slick
|1
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC