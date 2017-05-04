After a 2-year-old's tragic death, a ...

After a 2-year-old's tragic death, a father's plea for gun safety

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Philly.com

In September, two-year-old Benjamin Smith picked up his father's loaded handgun in a bedroom of their Bucks County home, then accidentally pulled the trigger. "I watched my little boy's life leave his body as I frantically tried to bring him back," his father, Nicholas Wyllie said Thursday, choking back tears as he recalled the incident.

