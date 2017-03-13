Police: Dog pulls at boya s scarf, leaving him unconscious
Police in suburban Philadelphia say a 5-year-old boy playing in the snow with his dog apparently collapsed and lost consciousness when the dog pulled at his scarf and cut off his airways. Police say the mother looked out to see her son face down in the snow while the dog played with the scarf.
