N.J. man admits running down 67-year-old biker while drunk

SHAMONG -- A local man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and other charges for seriously injuring a woman on a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol, the Bucks County, Pa., district attorney said in a statement. Timothy Babbitt, 39, also pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and reckless driving in connection with the Oct. 12 accident.

