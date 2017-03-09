Lora Lee Gayer and Michael Xavier Join Hammerstein Museum Benefit
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, a recognized 501 3 previously announced their inaugural fundraising event at The Player's Club, NYC on Monday, March 13. Newly confirmed to be in attendance are Lora Lee Gayer and Michael Xavier . The event comes on the heels of an agreement allowing Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where world-renowned lyricist and humanitarian Oscar Hammerstein lived and worked, to be used for museum activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bobster II
|845
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb 22
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC