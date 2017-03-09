Lora Lee Gayer and Michael Xavier Joi...

Lora Lee Gayer and Michael Xavier Join Hammerstein Museum Benefit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, a recognized 501 3 previously announced their inaugural fundraising event at The Player's Club, NYC on Monday, March 13. Newly confirmed to be in attendance are Lora Lee Gayer and Michael Xavier . The event comes on the heels of an agreement allowing Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where world-renowned lyricist and humanitarian Oscar Hammerstein lived and worked, to be used for museum activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Bobster II 845
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb 22 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC