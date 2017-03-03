Future News

Friday Mar 3

Hundreds of gun enthusiasts from the Pussy Hat Project, Black Lives Matter and the Brady Campaign , rallied today on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to demand the repeal of existing gun control laws. They waved signs featuring Kalashnikov rifles, brandished long guns and shouted "Come and Get It" to the bank of microphones and cameras arrayed in front of them.

