Death penalty sought for man charged ...

Death penalty sought for man charged in teen's dismemberment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 16 hr Toesucker 851
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Mar 20 Thomas Hedges 69
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb '17 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC