Ceramacist speaks to Del Val students as part of visiting artist series

Friday Mar 17

Delaware Valley Regional High School's visiting artist series, coined "Second Breakfast," strikes gold again with artist-potter Phil Henderson. The aptly named series is a monthly occurrence at the school where staff and students are invited to share in a discussion and/or demonstration by various artists during the school's "unit lunch" period which begins at 10:30 A.M. The brainchild of teachers Sarah Ruppert and Jason Farnsworth, the program is intended to enrich and inspire students by broadening their understanding of the professional lives of working artists today.

