Ceramacist speaks to Del Val students as part of visiting artist series
Delaware Valley Regional High School's visiting artist series, coined "Second Breakfast," strikes gold again with artist-potter Phil Henderson. The aptly named series is a monthly occurrence at the school where staff and students are invited to share in a discussion and/or demonstration by various artists during the school's "unit lunch" period which begins at 10:30 A.M. The brainchild of teachers Sarah Ruppert and Jason Farnsworth, the program is intended to enrich and inspire students by broadening their understanding of the professional lives of working artists today.
