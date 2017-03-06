Bucks court: If forfeited, Kaplan hom...

Bucks court: If forfeited, Kaplan home where girls found can be sold

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Philly.com

Police put up crime scene tape around the Lower Southampton Township home of Lee Kaplan on Friday, June 17, 2016. A Bucks County judge Wednesday approved an agreement that eventually would allow Lee Kaplan, the 51-year-old man jailed on charged of raping a teenager who had been "gifted" to him by her parents, to receive some money from any sale of his Feasterville home to pay for legal fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mar 5 AnchorMannn 842
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Feb 22 go_gators 2
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb '17 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC