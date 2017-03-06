Bucks court: If forfeited, Kaplan home where girls found can be sold

Police put up crime scene tape around the Lower Southampton Township home of Lee Kaplan on Friday, June 17, 2016. A Bucks County judge Wednesday approved an agreement that eventually would allow Lee Kaplan, the 51-year-old man jailed on charged of raping a teenager who had been "gifted" to him by her parents, to receive some money from any sale of his Feasterville home to pay for legal fees.

