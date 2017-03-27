Bucks County Bank to Merge Into First Bank
First Bank announced today that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, or the Agreement, with Bucks County Bank headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, whereby First Bank will acquire Bucks County Bank. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Mar 20
|Thomas Hedges
|69
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC