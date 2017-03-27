Bucks County Bank to Merge Into First...

Bucks County Bank to Merge Into First Bank

First Bank announced today that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, or the Agreement, with Bucks County Bank headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, whereby First Bank will acquire Bucks County Bank. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions.

