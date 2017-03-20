Arbutus Biopharma Announces Year-End 2016 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 21, 2017 -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus therapeutic solutions company, today announced its 2016 financial results and provided a corporate update. "Arbutus made significant progress in 2016, including demonstrating significant HBsAg reduction in the Phase II trial of ARB-1467," said Dr. Mark J. Murray, Arbutus' President and CEO.

