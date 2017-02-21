Stage Tube: Help Turn Highland Farm Into the Hammerstein Museum

Will Hammerstein, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II and President of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, needs your help! In the video below, he is standing outside Oscar's former home, Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where all of the lyricist's most famous works where created - including the landmark musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. The property is being turned into a museum and is seeking donations to make the project a reality.

