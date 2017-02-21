Stage Tube: Help Turn Highland Farm I...

Stage Tube: Help Turn Highland Farm Into the Hammerstein Museum

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Will Hammerstein, grandson of Oscar Hammerstein II and President of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, needs your help! In the video below, he is standing outside Oscar's former home, Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where all of the lyricist's most famous works where created - including the landmark musicals Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. The property is being turned into a museum and is seeking donations to make the project a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon 3Putt 839
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb 2 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan 28 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
News Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13) Oct '16 Jeanie 7
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,106 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC