Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center to Hold Star-Studded NYC Benefit
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theater Education Center, a recognized 501 3 announces their inaugural fundraising event at The Player's Club, NYC on Monday, March 13. The event comes on the heels of an agreement allowing Highland Farm in Doylestown, PA, where world-renowned lyricist and humanitarian Oscar Hammerstein lived and worked, to be used for museum activities. It was at Highland Farm that the iconic Rodgers and Hammerstein partnership was formed and where Hammerstein penned lyrics to musicals such as Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, and more.
