Councilmember Green: Make Philly Disp...

Councilmember Green: Make Philly Dispensary-Friendly

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

As Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program begins to take shape, local lawmakers worry Philadelphia could be left out of the burgeoning economy. A state rule prohibiting dispensaries from being within 1,000 feet of schools or daycare centers poses a potential roadblock for a city bursting with both amenities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09) Wed go_gators 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Feb 20 3Putt 839
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb 2 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan 28 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC