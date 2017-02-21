Balance and Composure Announce Spring...

Balance and Composure Announce Spring U.S. Headline Tour

Today, Doylestown, PA's own Balance and Composure announced that they will be back on the road this spring, headlining shows across the U.S. in support of their third studio album, Light We Made. After a trek across Australia and a performance at Santa Ana's When We Were Young Festival, the band will head up to Amityville, NY on April 20th to kick off this leg of dates.

