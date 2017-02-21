Balance and Composure Announce Spring U.S. Headline Tour
Today, Doylestown, PA's own Balance and Composure announced that they will be back on the road this spring, headlining shows across the U.S. in support of their third studio album, Light We Made. After a trek across Australia and a performance at Santa Ana's When We Were Young Festival, the band will head up to Amityville, NY on April 20th to kick off this leg of dates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|8 hr
|Dooshy
|839
|Supervisors fire police officer (Aug '09)
|Feb 22
|go_gators
|2
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC