Arbutus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus therapeutic solutions company, today announced that the company will be participating in upcoming investor conferences. Arbutus President and CEO, Dr. Mark J. Murray, will participate in a fireside chat at the LEERINK conference on February 16, 2017.

