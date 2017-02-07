Arbutus Biopharma Is Granted A Pre-Trial Injunction Restraining From...
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , an industry-leading therapeutic solutions company focused on developing a cure for chronic hepatitis B virus infection, today announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted Arbutus' request for a pre-trial injunction against Acuitas, preventing Acuitas from sublicensing Arbutus' lipid nanoparticle technology until the end of October, or further order of the Court. Under the terms of the pre-trial injunction, Acuitas is prevented from entering into any new agreements which include sublicensing of Arbutus' LNP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Tony G
|827
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan 28
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC