Arbutus Biopharma Is Granted A Pre-Trial Injunction Restraining From...

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , an industry-leading therapeutic solutions company focused on developing a cure for chronic hepatitis B virus infection, today announced that the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted Arbutus' request for a pre-trial injunction against Acuitas, preventing Acuitas from sublicensing Arbutus' lipid nanoparticle technology until the end of October, or further order of the Court. Under the terms of the pre-trial injunction, Acuitas is prevented from entering into any new agreements which include sublicensing of Arbutus' LNP.

