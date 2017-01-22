Tonight's Concert Picks: Plaid at Underground Arts, Queen of Jeans at Siren Records
British electronic group Plaid headline Underground Arts tonight. The duo is touring behind last year's The Digging Remedy LP and will be joined by The Bee, a fellow electronic artist who contributed some instrumentation to the record.
