Tonight's Concert Picks: Plaid at Und...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Plaid at Underground Arts, Queen of Jeans at Siren Records

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

British electronic group Plaid headline Underground Arts tonight. The duo is touring behind last year's The Digging Remedy LP and will be joined by The Bee, a fellow electronic artist who contributed some instrumentation to the record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Feb 16 Toesucker 838
News Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13) Feb 2 stanley 12
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan 28 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan '17 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
News Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13) Oct '16 Jeanie 7
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC