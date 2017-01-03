Scholars: Jan. 4, 2017
The Northeast Times would like to congratulate the following college graduates, students who were named to their school's dean's list, and area residents who recently received special honors. Sheream Reed, along with other students enrolled in The Commonwealth Medical College's master of biomedical science program at the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute in Doylestown, conducted a holiday food drive benefitting the Bucks County Opportunity Council.
