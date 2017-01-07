PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show
Hunter Hopstetter, 8, of Bangor, plays on his iPad, next to a cow, during the opening weekend of the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Harrisburg. The Farm Show runs through the 13th from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m and the 14th 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|817
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|2
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC