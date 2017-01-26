Crawford Healthcare, Inc. awarded Skin Integrity Contract agreement with Premier Inc.
Contract marks the second Premier Contract Award within two years and continued access to thousands of hospitals and healthcare sites DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2017 -- Crawford Healthcare, Inc. announced today the signing of a national group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. , a leading healthcare improvement company. This three-year award includes both the Primary/Secondary wound care dressings and wound debridement category and the skin cleansers, barrier and lotion products category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Porn Man
|822
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|2
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC