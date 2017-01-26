Crawford Healthcare, Inc. awarded Ski...

Crawford Healthcare, Inc. awarded Skin Integrity Contract agreement with Premier Inc.

Contract marks the second Premier Contract Award within two years and continued access to thousands of hospitals and healthcare sites DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2017 -- Crawford Healthcare, Inc. announced today the signing of a national group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. , a leading healthcare improvement company. This three-year award includes both the Primary/Secondary wound care dressings and wound debridement category and the skin cleansers, barrier and lotion products category.

