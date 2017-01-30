At age 89, it's a small world for Haverford sculptor of colossal public works
Decades of hammering on his massive metal sculptures have cost Robert Engman much of his hearing, but not his artistic passion. The 89-year-old Haverford artist worked smaller from 2000 to his 2016 "final piece," creating tabletop sculptures instead of public works such as the 28,000-pound, 20-foot-high, interlocking bronze curves of Triune, installed at 15th Street and South Penn Square in 1975, a week before the Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|3 putt
|823
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan 28
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan 16
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC