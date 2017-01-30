At age 89, it's a small world for Hav...

At age 89, it's a small world for Haverford sculptor of colossal public works

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Philly.com

Decades of hammering on his massive metal sculptures have cost Robert Engman much of his hearing, but not his artistic passion. The 89-year-old Haverford artist worked smaller from 2000 to his 2016 "final piece," creating tabletop sculptures instead of public works such as the 28,000-pound, 20-foot-high, interlocking bronze curves of Triune, installed at 15th Street and South Penn Square in 1975, a week before the Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat 3 putt 823
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan 28 Bob Dobalena 3
News Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09) Jan 16 syxbysyx 35
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec '16 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
News Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13) Oct '16 Jeanie 7
News Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14) Sep '16 Jim Mc 3
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC