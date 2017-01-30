At age 89, it's a small world for Haverford sculptor of colossal public works

Decades of hammering on his massive metal sculptures have cost Robert Engman much of his hearing, but not his artistic passion. The 89-year-old Haverford artist worked smaller from 2000 to his 2016 "final piece," creating tabletop sculptures instead of public works such as the 28,000-pound, 20-foot-high, interlocking bronze curves of Triune, installed at 15th Street and South Penn Square in 1975, a week before the Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup.

