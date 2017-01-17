Around Town: Jan. 18, 2017

There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Featured speakers include Christopher Smith, creator and composer of the Broadway musical, Amazing Grace , and Katelyn D'Adamo of Generation Life. Reception to follow in the church basement.

