Around Town: Jan. 18, 2017
There will be a Stand Up For Life Rally on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Featured speakers include Christopher Smith, creator and composer of the Broadway musical, Amazing Grace , and Katelyn D'Adamo of Generation Life. Reception to follow in the church basement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northeasttimes.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|817
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|2
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC