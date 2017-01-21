21 places you shouldn't miss in Pennsylvania this year
We're home to one of the darkest spots on the East Coast -- Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County. In 2000, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources designated Cherry Springs the first Dark Sky Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|18 hr
|RamapoU
|815
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
|celebrate the completion of york road with mcdo...
|Sep '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Police: Woman held other woman captive... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Thug Life
|5
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC