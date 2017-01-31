127 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901| Photos: [tk] via Addison Wolfe Real Estate
The upper condo unit in the former Moose lodge at 127 E. State Street in Doylestown just sold for the highest price obtained for a condo in the borough in the last five years. The second of two newly built condominiums in the former Doylestown Moose Lodge was sold for $1.75 million on Jan. 18. The sale price was the highest for any condo sold within Doylestown Borough in the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|3Putt
|839
|Naked man who gnawed on head pleads guilty (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|stanley
|12
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan 28
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Mad Dad Charged With Assault On TV News Photogr... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|syxbysyx
|35
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC