127 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901| Photos: [tk] via Addison Wolfe Real Estate

The upper condo unit in the former Moose lodge at 127 E. State Street in Doylestown just sold for the highest price obtained for a condo in the borough in the last five years. The second of two newly built condominiums in the former Doylestown Moose Lodge was sold for $1.75 million on Jan. 18. The sale price was the highest for any condo sold within Doylestown Borough in the last five years.

