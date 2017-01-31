127 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa. 189...

127 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901| Photos: [tk] via Addison Wolfe Real Estate

Tuesday Jan 31

The upper condo unit in the former Moose lodge at 127 E. State Street in Doylestown just sold for the highest price obtained for a condo in the borough in the last five years. The second of two newly built condominiums in the former Doylestown Moose Lodge was sold for $1.75 million on Jan. 18. The sale price was the highest for any condo sold within Doylestown Borough in the last five years.

