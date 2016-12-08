Interview: Jax of 'American Idol,' playing free Easton...

After bleached-blond girl-power singer Jax finished third on "American Idol" in 2015, it seemed the sheer force of her eventually would make her a star. Shortly after the "Idol" summer tour, Jax seemed on her way to blazing her own trail, defiantly releasing a single, "La La Land," last January that seemed to be a harsh indictment of the very show on which she had just competed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.