Explore Bryn Athyn Historic District, home to two 'castles' and a cathedral

Friday Dec 30

Located just north of Philadelphia is a collection of buildings that rivals the similar, but more famous Mercer Mile in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The Bryn Athyn Historic District features three buildings that visitors can tour: two castle-like homes and a beautiful cathedral.

