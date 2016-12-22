'Death of Impressionism?': Michener Museum exhibit explores transition to Modernism
'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. 'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. The answer is in "The Death of Impressionism? Disruption and Innovation in Art" at the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown. The exhibition covers a unique time in art history - the transition from Impressionism to Modernism - and explores its influence on artists everywhere, especially Pennsylvania artists.
