'Death of Impressionism?': Michener M...

'Death of Impressionism?': Michener Museum exhibit explores transition to Modernism

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Morning Call

'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. 'Cans Seurat,' a photograph by Chris Jordan, is among the works in 'The Death of Impressionism?' at the Michener Museum in Doylestown through Feb. 26. The answer is in "The Death of Impressionism? Disruption and Innovation in Art" at the James A. Michener Art Museum in Doylestown. The exhibition covers a unique time in art history - the transition from Impressionism to Modernism - and explores its influence on artists everywhere, especially Pennsylvania artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Doylestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Dec 19 Eaglesordie 818
Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11) Dec 8 Elizabeth T 68
McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS... Oct '16 McDPhilly 1
News Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13) Oct '16 Jeanie 7
News Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14) Sep '16 Jim Mc 3
celebrate the completion of york road with mcdo... Sep '16 McDPhilly 1
News Police: Woman held other woman captive... Jul '16 Thug Life 5
See all Doylestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Doylestown Forum Now

Doylestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Doylestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Doylestown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,992

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC