Concealed Carry Holder Kills Robber After Being Pistol Whipped
A Follow Up story: in Doylestown, Pennsylvania reported by Bucks Local News.com. According to the District Attorney , back on 11-15 2016, at about 9:50 p.m. two men entered the pizzeria brandishing what appeared to be handguns, wearing dark clothing, surgical gloves and bandannas over their faces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Doylestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Dec 19
|Eaglesordie
|818
|Review: Ophthalmology Physicians - Francis J Cl... (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Elizabeth T
|68
|McDONALD'S TO HOST FUNDRAISER FOR WARWICK TOWNS...
|Oct '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Grocery Delivery Service Expands to Coopersburg (Nov '13)
|Oct '16
|Jeanie
|7
|Middle School Band Teacher Bridgett Szychulski ... (Sep '14)
|Sep '16
|Jim Mc
|3
|celebrate the completion of york road with mcdo...
|Sep '16
|McDPhilly
|1
|Police: Woman held other woman captive... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Thug Life
|5
Find what you want!
Search Doylestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC