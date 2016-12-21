Arbutus Provides Additional Data from the ARB-1467 Phase II Clinical Trial in HBV Patients
Complete Cohort 1 and 2 ARB-1467 Multi-Dose Data Demonstrate Dose-Responsive HBsAg Reductions Greater Than 1.0 log10 Reduction in Serum HBsAg Observed in 3/5 Patients After Receiving Three Monthly Doses of ARB-1467 at 0.4 mg/kg Company to Host Conference Call to Review Phase II Data and Recent AASLD Presentation Today at 4:30 PM ET VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Dec. 12, 2016 -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation , an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus therapeutic solutions company, today reported new results from the ongoing Phase II study of ARB-1467 in chronically infected HBV patients on stable nucleos ide therapy, and plans for a new cohort to be added to the Phase II study.
