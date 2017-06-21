Man accused of supplying fatal heroin...

Man accused of supplying fatal heroin to Dovera

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: York Dispatch

Man accused of supplying fatal heroin to Dover woman arrested Police say George Bermudez, of York City, gave heroin to a Dover woman, who then overdosed. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/21/man-accused-supplying-fatal-heroin-dover-woman-arrested/416234001/ The York City man accused of providing the heroin that caused the death of a Dover Township woman late last year was arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jun 30 TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP 2
News evolution wars that culminated Jun 22 Nemesis 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews (Oct '16) May '17 Bucuh 2
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar '17 Struggleright 3
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... (Jan '17) Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06) Dec '16 Jon 17
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for York County was issued at July 06 at 1:15PM EDT

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Dover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC