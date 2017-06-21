Man accused of supplying fatal heroin to Dovera

Man accused of supplying fatal heroin to Dover woman arrested Police say George Bermudez, of York City, gave heroin to a Dover woman, who then overdosed. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/21/man-accused-supplying-fatal-heroin-dover-woman-arrested/416234001/ The York City man accused of providing the heroin that caused the death of a Dover Township woman late last year was arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

