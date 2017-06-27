Local school superintendent to leave end of June

After three years as superintendent at Dover Area School District, Kenneth Cherry recently announced his resignation, which will take place June 30. Cherry, who began serving as Dover's superintendent in 2014, did not respond to repeated attempts for comment, but Dover Area School Board president Nathan Eifert said Cherry will be endeavoring in urban education in the Washington D.C. area., and the board wishes him the best. "That is his passion, and we thank him for all that he has done to make Dover the great district that it is today," he said, adding that Cherry "has been very effective in establishing a vision and mission for the district through his regular interactions with the community, board, staff, and students.

