Dover superintendent Cherry resigning Dover Area School District Superintendent Ken Cherry is resigning after three years with the district. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/06/14/dover-superintendent-cherry-resigning/396489001/ "Sadly, Mr. Cherry will be leaving us," board President Nathan Eifert said at a recent board meeting, "It's been a pleasure working with him."

