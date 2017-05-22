Are new Route 30 lights moving traffi...

Are new Route 30 lights moving traffic faster?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: The York Daily Record

Are new Route 30 lights moving traffic faster? Transportation officials have received positive and negative feedback about the new adaptive signals. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2qLZbjB PennDOT equipped traffic lights on Route 30 with cameras that watch traffic and adjust the timing of the lights to keep traffic moving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love me anti aging cream reviews (Oct '16) May 19 Bucuh 2
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 2
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar '17 Struggleright 3
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan '17 SallyMarch 1
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06) Dec '16 Jon 17
Is Testerone XL good for building muscle? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Nerie 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Dover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC