PHOTOS: Home opener at PeoplesBank Park
Bradley Brown gets Downtown dancing before playing the National Anthem at the Revolution home opener Friday, April 28, 2017. His granddaughter Liza, 13, left, and daughter joined him playing cello and trumpet respectively.
