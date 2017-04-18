He was Dover's mailman for 23 years. He recentlya

He was Dover's mailman for 23 years. ...

Apr 18, 2017 Read more: The York Daily Record

He was Dover's mailman for 23 years. He recently said goodbye. Greg Kocher recently, he switched routes and said so long to the community.

