Get ready for a faster ride on Route 30

Some new "smart" traffic signals will be going live at 9 a.m. April 25 along part of Route 30. A faster drive on Route 30? Here's how and when Some new "smart" traffic signals will be going live at 9 a.m. April 25 along part of Route 30. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2p9Vbcb Backups are a common problem on Route 30 through the York area. Some traffic light changes are coming to provide some relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.