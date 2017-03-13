State Board of Education confirms its denial for Washington Twp. to join Northern York
Dover Area High School freshman Taylor Mills hugs Holly Feeser, an organizer of the grassroots group Keep us In Dover Schools , celebrating the State Board of Education's decision on Thursday to allow Washington Township to remain in Dover and not transfer to Northern York School District as some township residents wanted. , said the students' opinion is the one that should matter and they made it clear where their allegiance lies.
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Jon
|17
