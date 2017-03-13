State Board of Education confirms its...

State Board of Education confirms its denial for Washington Twp. to join Northern York

Thursday Mar 9

Dover Area High School freshman Taylor Mills hugs Holly Feeser, an organizer of the grassroots group Keep us In Dover Schools , celebrating the State Board of Education's decision on Thursday to allow Washington Township to remain in Dover and not transfer to Northern York School District as some township residents wanted. , said the students' opinion is the one that should matter and they made it clear where their allegiance lies.

