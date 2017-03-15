Police: Man threatened day care employees, cops
A Dover man is accused of threatening day care employees and a police officer earlier this month, according to charging documents. Police: Man threatened Dover day care employees, cops A Dover man is accused of threatening day care employees and a police officer earlier this month, according to charging documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|To march or not? Some women are staying away be...
|Jan '17
|SallyMarch
|1
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Jon
|17
|Is Testerone XL good for building muscle?
|Oct '16
|Nerie
|1
|Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities
|Oct '16
|Nikko
|1
|Love me anti aging cream reviews
|Oct '16
|Laine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC