Police believe alcohol played role in Dover Borough crash

Friday Mar 10 Read more: WPMT-TV York

DOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-Northern York County Regional Police believe alcohol may have played a role in a crash in Dover Borough on Friday morning. According to police reports, an unidentified 46-year-old Dover man was driving west on Park Street when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

