Dover or Northern York: Parents split

Dover or Northern York: Parents split

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Northern York families split on schools Washington Township families don't agree on Dover or Northern York schools. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nEoNgz Trueax's home is in Washington Township, so her kids go to Dover Area School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News To march or not? Some women are staying away be... Jan '17 SallyMarch 1
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News Wrightsville Forming Own Police Department (Nov '06) Dec '16 Jon 17
Is Testerone XL good for building muscle? Oct '16 Nerie 1
Skin whitening G4M glutathione for men celebrities Oct '16 Nikko 1
Love me anti aging cream reviews Oct '16 Laine 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dover, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC