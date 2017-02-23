York County musicals hit the stage

York County musicals hit the stage

Thursday Feb 23

York County musicals hit the stage High schools throughout the county gear up for their upcoming spring plays Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/2017/02/23/york-county-musicals-hit-stage/98257420/ From left, Elizabeth Brant , Braydon Blanco , Alex DiGiovanni , Lexi Lunsford , Christina Arcarese and Cassidy Copenheaver , act out a scene from act one, during The Sound of Music play rehearsal, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Dover Area High School. The play will run March 3rd & 4th at 7 p.m., and March 5th at 1 p.m. Amanda J. Cain photo Students gathered in groups discussing their lines and costumes while others ran up and down the stage, moving props and shouting orders.

