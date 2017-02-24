Locust Point Cattle Company opens at Central Market Locust Point Cattle Company is now providing their grass-fed Angus beef at York's Central Market. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/2017/02/24/locust-point-cattle-company-opens-central-market/98320276/ Locust Point Cattle Company co-owner Leigh Moul at her new stand at York's Central Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.