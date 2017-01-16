York Clerk of Courts collections drop in 2016 York County saw a drop in yearly collections of costs, fines and restitution for the first time since 2011. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/01/16/york-clerk-courts-collections-drop-2016/96087516/ Collections Manager Sarah Morin, of Dover, reviews follow-ups, during her shift Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016, at the Clerk of Courts office in the Judicial Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.