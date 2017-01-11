York City firefighters start carrying...

York City firefighters start carrying naloxone

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The York Daily Record

York City Fire/Rescue Services this week started carrying the antidote that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose. York City firefighters start carrying naloxone York City Fire/Rescue Services this week started carrying the antidote that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose.

